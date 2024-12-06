Townsquare Capital LLC Has $334,000 Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 3,203.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 63.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 77.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.47. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.25). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Articles

