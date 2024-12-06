Glenmede Trust Co. NA Takes $308,000 Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Integer by 6.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Integer during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Integer from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on Integer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Integer Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $139.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.37 and a 200-day moving average of $124.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $86.42 and a twelve month high of $142.76.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Integer had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $431.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Integer’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

