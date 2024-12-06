BNP Paribas Financial Markets Decreases Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,433 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 180,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,773,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,544,000 after purchasing an additional 292,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 12.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after buying an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $87.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $73.04 and a 12-month high of $88.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.52.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $931.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.17 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.48%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COLM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

