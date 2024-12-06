Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 219 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Reliance by 17.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Reliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RS. KeyCorp cut their price target on Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reliance in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 6,332 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.18, for a total transaction of $2,014,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,574.10. This trade represents a 40.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 3,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $1,260,618.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,569,396.30. This represents a 4.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,856,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Stock Performance

Shares of RS opened at $307.52 on Friday. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.77 and a twelve month high of $342.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $301.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is 24.16%.

Reliance Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.