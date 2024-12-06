Townsquare Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 3,885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $190.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.25 and a twelve month high of $194.83.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight Capital raised shares of Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, October 25th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $199.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.40.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

