Townsquare Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,224,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,310 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,522,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,359,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,893,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,716,000 after acquiring an additional 41,168 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,896,000 after acquiring an additional 233,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 906,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,793,000 after acquiring an additional 50,625 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $235,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,286.60. This trade represents a 19.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 1,723 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $207,207.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,833 shares in the company, valued at $20,303,856.58. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,837 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ALSN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

ALSN opened at $117.09 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $122.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.04.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.