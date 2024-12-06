Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 411 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JXN. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Jackson Financial by 60.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 80.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JXN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Jackson Financial from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Insider Activity

In other Jackson Financial news, EVP Carrie Chelko sold 5,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $502,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,645,605.99. The trade was a 8.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:JXN opened at $98.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $115.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.14. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.15%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

