BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 88,111 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 78.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88,111 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.06% of Brink’s worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Brink’s by 119.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brink’s by 200.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the second quarter valued at $85,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brink's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James K. Parks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $386,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,550.53. This represents a 26.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BCO

Brink’s Trading Down 1.7 %

BCO opened at $93.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.40. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $79.03 and a 52 week high of $115.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.82.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.28). Brink’s had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

About Brink’s

(Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.