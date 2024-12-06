861 Shares in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Duolingo by 350.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 109.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duolingo during the second quarter valued at $614,000. M&G Plc boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 12.4% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,704,310. This trade represents a 3.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $470,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,855,113.60. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,819 shares of company stock worth $4,823,261. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Up 2.3 %

DUOL opened at $373.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.05 and a twelve month high of $378.48. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 203.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $307.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.24.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $192.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.19 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $355.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $271.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.70.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

