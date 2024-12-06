2,327 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 641,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,145,000 after purchasing an additional 426,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,432,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,814,000 after purchasing an additional 374,522 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 742,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,404,000 after purchasing an additional 307,724 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4,695.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 290,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,041,000 after purchasing an additional 284,197 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,467,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,590.40. This represents a 3.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $104,779.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,539.20. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,574 shares of company stock valued at $997,203. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TER opened at $113.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $163.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.77.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on Teradyne from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.62.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

