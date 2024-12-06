Townsquare Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 4.7% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:UJAN opened at $38.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $210.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.47.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

