Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 2,613 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,996 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AR. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,664,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,342,000 after acquiring an additional 122,815 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 269.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,967,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $129,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,395 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 85.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 167,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 77,193 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth $17,307,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.
Antero Resources Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $31.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 226.93 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $29.94.
Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.
