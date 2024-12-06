Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives $12.88 Average PT from Analysts

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 75,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,567.50. The trade was a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $673,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,032,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,901,875.14. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 191,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,920 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Everi by 2,428.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 117.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Everi by 1,296.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Everi by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.87 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. Everi has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

