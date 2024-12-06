Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives $12.88 Average PT from Analysts

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.88.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Research Report on Everi
Insider Transactions at Everi
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Everi by 2,428.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 117.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Everi by 1,296.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Everi by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.
Everi Price Performance
Shares of Everi stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.87 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. Everi has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Everi Company Profile
Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Everi
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.