Storage Computer (OTCMKTS:SOSO) & RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Head to Head Analysis

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) and Storage Computer (OTCMKTS:SOSO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares RADCOM and Storage Computer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RADCOM 12.44% 8.90% 6.73% Storage Computer N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for RADCOM and Storage Computer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RADCOM 0 0 1 0 3.00 Storage Computer 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

RADCOM currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.85%. Given RADCOM’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe RADCOM is more favorable than Storage Computer.

This table compares RADCOM and Storage Computer”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RADCOM $51.60 million 3.70 $3.71 million $0.47 25.94 Storage Computer N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RADCOM has higher revenue and earnings than Storage Computer.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.3% of RADCOM shares are held by institutional investors. 69.0% of RADCOM shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Storage Computer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RADCOM beats Storage Computer on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance. The company also provides solutions for mobile and fixed networks, such as 5G, long term evolution (LTE), voice over LTE, voice over Wifi, IP multimedia subsystem, voice over IP, and universal mobile telecommunication service. It sells its products directly to customers through executives and sales representatives, as well as through a network of distributors and resellers in North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Israel. The company was formerly known as Big Blue Catalogue Ltd. and changed its name to RADCOM Ltd. in 1989. RADCOM Ltd. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Storage Computer

Storage Computer Corporation develops data storage software solutions. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Nashua, New Hampshire.

