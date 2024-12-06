MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 10,382 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,382 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 313.6% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.75 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $245.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.03 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Insider Activity at Hecla Mining

In related news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $735,303.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,949. This trade represents a 38.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

