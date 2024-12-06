Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,417 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of OneSpaWorld worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSW. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 178.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 13,242.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the third quarter worth $210,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 20.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

In other OneSpaWorld news, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 8,271 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $138,539.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,175,910. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $1,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 545,432 shares in the company, valued at $10,188,669.76. The trade was a 12.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,810 shares of company stock valued at $5,644,816 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OSW opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

