Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 224.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 344 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 201.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 8,788.9% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of MMS stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.11 and a 200 day moving average of $87.22. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.75 and a 1 year high of $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Maximus

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,363 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total transaction of $126,159.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,841.52. The trade was a 17.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

