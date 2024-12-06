MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 76 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Ares Management stock opened at $177.07 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $107.69 and a 1-year high of $180.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 81.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.19.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.58 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 19.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ares Management from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Management news, insider Ryan Berry sold 12,500 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $1,855,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 414,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,475,860.84. This trade represents a 2.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 15,763 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.24, for a total transaction of $2,636,204.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 214,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,820,968.36. The trade was a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 608,530 shares of company stock worth $101,686,460. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

