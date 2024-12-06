Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 129.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,422 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.1% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,855,700. This trade represents a 4.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNDM opened at $30.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $53.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%. The company had revenue of $243.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

