Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,608 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aurora Innovation

In related news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 344,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,276.10. This represents a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reid Hoffman sold 1,393,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $7,596,613.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 672,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,716.25. This trade represents a 67.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,776,667 shares of company stock valued at $48,432,337 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 14.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AUR opened at $6.92 on Friday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $7.01. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurora Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.