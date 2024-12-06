Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 53.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $285.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $394.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.20.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 79 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.01, for a total transaction of $29,546.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,928.59. This represents a 1.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 1.4 %

GPI stock opened at $429.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.73 and a twelve month high of $440.32.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $9.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.87 by $0.03. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.01%.

Group 1 Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.