The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TKR. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Timken during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 1,905.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the third quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Timken by 64.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Timken during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken Stock Down 1.5 %

Timken stock opened at $76.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.06. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $72.35 and a twelve month high of $94.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.41%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TKR shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Timken in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Timken from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Timken from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $2,297,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,895,606.15. This represents a 13.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

