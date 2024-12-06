Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 215.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter worth about $258,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,586,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEN. Leerink Partnrs raised Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Penumbra from $176.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.92.

Penumbra Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of PEN opened at $242.70 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $277.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $301.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.36 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, CAO Lambert Shiu sold 654 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $158,928.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,004.28. The trade was a 3.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.71, for a total transaction of $2,965,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,495,287.22. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,418 shares of company stock worth $10,624,973 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

