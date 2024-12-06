Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in GitLab were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in GitLab by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,259,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,911,000 after buying an additional 16,961 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GitLab by 168.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,190,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,196,000 after purchasing an additional 747,712 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in GitLab by 269.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 827,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,120,000 after purchasing an additional 603,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GitLab by 8.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,728,000 after purchasing an additional 57,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in GitLab by 11.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 724,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,329,000 after purchasing an additional 72,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on GitLab from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on GitLab from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on GitLab from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.58.

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $66.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.22. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 0.54.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $182.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.86 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 54.62%. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 84,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total value of $5,056,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,433 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $75,662.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,254.40. The trade was a 1.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,033 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,356. Insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

