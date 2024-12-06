Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,231,000. Beaconlight Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Maplebear by 54.7% in the third quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 213,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 75,598 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter worth approximately $788,000. Portman Ltd acquired a new position in Maplebear during the third quarter worth approximately $3,196,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear during the third quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CART opened at $43.82 on Friday. Maplebear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $852.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.03 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($20.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Maplebear news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 8,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $333,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 330,886 shares in the company, valued at $13,235,440. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $921,092.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,803,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,047,510.42. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,954 shares of company stock worth $4,890,405. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CART shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Maplebear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Maplebear from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maplebear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

