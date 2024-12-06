Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 88.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,091 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDP. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 232.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

FDP stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.45 million. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is 303.03%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

