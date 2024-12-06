The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,528,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856,838 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.07% of The Pennant Group worth $90,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 292.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $874,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 600.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 54,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 46,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.75. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.95. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNTG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Pennant Group from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

The Pennant Group Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

