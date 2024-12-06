Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYE. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of MYE opened at $11.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $445.63 million, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67. Myers Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Myers Industries had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $205.07 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp lowered Myers Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Myers Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

