Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 231,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,362 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $77,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Medpace by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Medpace by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Medpace by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 205,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,696,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Medpace by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 124,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Baird R W cut shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Medpace from $415.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $404.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $415.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.56.

Medpace Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $342.30 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.72 and a 12 month high of $459.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $337.93 and a 200-day moving average of $369.88.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.99 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 50.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

