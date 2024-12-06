Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $198,000 in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,865 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 169.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 46.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

EFSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day moving average of $48.89. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $63.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $164.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.56 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.88%.

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $5,956,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,982. This represents a 70.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

