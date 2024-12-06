Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,691,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,880 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.69% of Macy’s worth $73,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Macy’s by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,661,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after buying an additional 118,626 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of M stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 2.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on M. Argus raised Macy’s to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

