Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $177,000 in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 626 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the second quarter valued at $14,927,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 337.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 20,591 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $632,000. 10.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ASR opened at $267.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $223.63 and a fifty-two week high of $357.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

