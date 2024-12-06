Fmr LLC Sells 7,974,222 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,469,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,974,222 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.05% of Celsius worth $77,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Celsius by 231.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,946,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,289,000 after buying an additional 2,754,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 36.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,983,000 after purchasing an additional 790,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 86.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 990,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,531,000 after purchasing an additional 460,227 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the second quarter worth about $20,024,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 19.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,317,000 after purchasing an additional 221,833 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $27.89 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average of $44.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,449,672. The trade was a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

