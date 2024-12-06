Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 10,106 Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,106 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Vital Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Vital Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vital Energy by 400.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Vital Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Energy

In related news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $285,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,306.64. This represents a 11.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathryn Anne Hill sold 2,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $61,135.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,130.02. The trade was a 6.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,168 shares of company stock valued at $502,017. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VTLE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Vital Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

VTLE stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.40. Vital Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 3.19.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $459.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Vital Energy Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

