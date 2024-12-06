Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,232 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Couchbase were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,077,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 23.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 42,434 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 809,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,788,000 after purchasing an additional 123,927 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Huw Owen sold 6,736 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $101,511.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 373,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,630,860.29. The trade was a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward T. Anderson acquired 21,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $298,492.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,372.32. The trade was a 32.52 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,548 shares of company stock worth $163,390. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BASE opened at $16.47 on Friday. Couchbase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.24 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.19.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BASE. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Couchbase from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

