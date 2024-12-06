Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $151,000 Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 19,270 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 27,218.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 50,804 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPRX. Citigroup upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $272,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,603.52. This trade represents a 18.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Molly Harper sold 17,500 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.91. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $24.27.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.