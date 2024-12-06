4,598 Shares in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 47.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 66,161 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 2,576.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,085,000 after acquiring an additional 436,598 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 136,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 19,915 shares during the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $41.75 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $53.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity at SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.28 million. SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.21% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. SpringWorks Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 4810.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $839,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 209,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,796,912. This represents a 8.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

