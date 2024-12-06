Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 110.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,820 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Parsons were worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parsons during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Parsons by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PSN opened at $98.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.98. Parsons Co. has a 12 month low of $61.10 and a 12 month high of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 1.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Parsons from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Parsons from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Parsons from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Parsons from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parsons presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSN

Parsons Profile

(Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.