Cerity Partners LLC Grows Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 311.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,749 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 299.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $1,340,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,000. This trade represents a 27.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APLS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.94.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $33.45 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $73.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $196.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

See Also

