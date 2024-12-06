The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,016 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Global by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 129.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Price Performance

PARA stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.71. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PARA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PARA

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.