The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,016 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Global by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 129.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Paramount Global Price Performance
PARA stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.71. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89.
Paramount Global Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.43%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on PARA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PARA
Paramount Global Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.
See Also
