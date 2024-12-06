Cerity Partners LLC Has $919,000 Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 213.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,229 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 19.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HWC opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.27. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.21.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $525.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 35.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 763 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $39,981.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,343.20. The trade was a 3.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $1,069,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,099,305.44. This trade represents a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,710. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hancock Whitney

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

See Also

