Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 750,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,384 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.38% of Zimmer Biomet worth $80,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.1% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 17,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.22.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.3 %

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $109.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

