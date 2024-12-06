Fmr LLC Purchases 9,653,154 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 144,746.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,659,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,653,154 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $86,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 93,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 40.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 562,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 162,013 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter valued at $344,000. Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Under Armour by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 56,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -334.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.69. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

In other news, CFO David Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $272,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,210 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,368.90. This trade represents a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mehri Shadman sold 9,639 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $84,919.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,240.19. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,879 shares of company stock valued at $508,642 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

