Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 39.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $62.36 and a 52-week high of $72.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.