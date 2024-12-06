Cerity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 25,291 Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viking during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Viking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Viking in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000.
Viking Stock Performance
Shares of VIK opened at $46.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.00. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $47.62.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Viking Company Profile
Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.
