Fmr LLC Has $93.13 Million Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 835,881 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 87,943 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $93,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 577.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $123.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.46. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $99.06 and a 52-week high of $134.17.

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,700 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total value of $456,617.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,453.68. This trade represents a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,547,699.84. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $816,289 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.33.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

