IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,292 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.8% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $45,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 138,295 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $59,508,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 155,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $442.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $364.13 and a 12 month high of $468.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.89.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software giant reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $65.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.57 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 16th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Microsoft from $470.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Microsoft from $500.00 to $497.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $501.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.72, for a total transaction of $414,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 57,511 shares in the company, valued at $23,850,961.92. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 40,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.59, for a total value of $16,103,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,349,953.73. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,578 shares of company stock worth $40,553,696. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

