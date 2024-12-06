Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 67.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 154.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 96.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

SWX opened at $76.50 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.55 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.78.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,390,000 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $106,668,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,632,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,206,030.96. The trade was a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

