Fmr LLC Has $93.49 Million Stock Holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,425,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,174 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.13% of Thryv worth $93,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Thryv by 95.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 355,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 174,090 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,816,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 142,434 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thryv by 78.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 78,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Thryv during the second quarter valued at about $811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Thryv alerts:

Thryv Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ THRY opened at $15.64 on Friday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $657.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $179.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.24 million. Thryv had a negative return on equity of 42.95% and a negative net margin of 38.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Thryv from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Thryv

Thryv Profile

(Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.