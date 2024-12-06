Fmr LLC Has $93.49 Million Stock Holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,425,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,174 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.13% of Thryv worth $93,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Thryv by 95.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 355,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 174,090 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,816,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Thryv by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 142,434 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thryv by 78.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 78,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Thryv during the second quarter valued at about $811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.
Thryv Stock Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ THRY opened at $15.64 on Friday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $657.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
THRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Thryv from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a report on Wednesday.
Thryv Profile
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.
