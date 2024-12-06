IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Holdings Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,970 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the second quarter worth $35,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 35.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on IDA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IDACORP in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IDACORP from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IDACORP from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.83.

IDACORP Price Performance

NYSE IDA opened at $115.99 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $120.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $528.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.39 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.82%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

